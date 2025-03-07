St David's Day weekend in Benalmádena raises more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:12 Compartir

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol participated in two events in Benalmádena last weekend that raised more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern Fuengirola. The first took place on Friday during the inauguration of the Flaming Flamingo Bar (formerly the Bonanza Bar), where members of the society and local foreign residents ran several initiatives to raise funds for the charity.

The second event, organised to celebrate St David's Day, was held at the same venue on Saturday, after being moved from Plaza de la Mezquita at the last minute due to the inclement weather. This all-day event was attended by hundreds of people throughout the day, which offered live music supplied by many of the coast's top performers, along with Welsh food and various fundraising activities.

Welsh Society president Cath John said, "We are still counting money that's coming in, so the total will be more. The weekend was a great effort by all involved."