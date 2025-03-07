Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hundreds of people enjoyed the St David's Day celebrations. SUR
St David&#039;s Day weekend in Benalmádena raises more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern
Community spirit

St David's Day weekend in Benalmádena raises more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern

Welsh Society president Cath John said, "We are still counting money that's coming in, so the total will be more. It was a great effort by all involved"

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:12

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol participated in two events in Benalmádena last weekend that raised more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern Fuengirola. The first took place on Friday during the inauguration of the Flaming Flamingo Bar (formerly the Bonanza Bar), where members of the society and local foreign residents ran several initiatives to raise funds for the charity.

The second event, organised to celebrate St David's Day, was held at the same venue on Saturday, after being moved from Plaza de la Mezquita at the last minute due to the inclement weather. This all-day event was attended by hundreds of people throughout the day, which offered live music supplied by many of the coast's top performers, along with Welsh food and various fundraising activities.

Welsh Society president Cath John said, "We are still counting money that's coming in, so the total will be more. The weekend was a great effort by all involved."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  9. 9 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish St David's Day weekend in Benalmádena raises more than 2,000 euros for Age Concern