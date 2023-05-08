Date announced for this year's fundraising Cudeca Walkathon

Registration is now open for the annual walk for the palliative care foundation, which, as in previous years, will consist of a ten-kilometre and five-kilometre route along the promenade in Benalmádena

The Cudeca Foundation has announced that this year’s fundraising walkathon will take place in Benalmádena on Saturday 3 June.

Pre-registration (www.cudeca.org) costs ten euros for adults (12 euros on the day) and seven euros for children under the age of 12 (eight euros on the day).

The ten-kilometre walk will begin from the Sunset Beach Club at 10am, while those participating in the shorter walk will leave at 11am. Cudeca volunteers will offer the traditional warm-up session before the fun event, which usually attracts around 2,000 walkers, some of whom participate in fancy dress.

Once the walk is over, a variety of activities, organised by the events company, Exploamás, will be held, and these will include live music, children’s activities, and a giant paella for all walkers.

The day will also include a popular Holi festival of colours (1pm), a traditional Hindu celebration when participants cover each other with coloured powder to symbolise the arrival of spring and the colours that will come with it.

The event has the collaboration of the Malaga provincial council (Diputación), Benalmádena town hall, La Caixa Foundation, SUR in English and the Sunset Beach Club, among others.