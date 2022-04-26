Daddy Yankee to perform one of his last ever gigs on the Costa del Sol in July The king of reggaeton will be at the Puro Latino festival in Torremolinos, as part of his international farewell tour after announcing his retirement

There has been some good news after sad news for Daddy Yankee fans in Malaga. After his surprise announcement that he was retiring from the world of music, it has been revealed that he will be performing two concerts in Spain before he goes, as part of his world farewell tour.

Both will be in July, and on consecutive days. The king of reggaeton will be at the Madrid Puro Reggaeton festival at La Caja Mágica on 15 July and will then travel to Torremolinos for the Puro Latino Fest, which takes place in the fairground, the following day.

These will be the last chances to see the Daddy Yankee perform live in Spain and enjoy his latest album Legendaddy, which features collaborations with Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro and Pitbull, among others.

'La última vuelta' is the name of the farewell tour by this musician from Puerto Rico, who leapt to fame with the song Gasolina,

Other artists who have confirmed that they will be performing at Puro Latino Fest in Torremolinos so far include Omar Montes, Eladio Carrión, Trueno, Ñengo Flow, Nio García, Brytiago, Gente de Zona, Lunay, Ms Nina, Lérica and Lennis Rodríguez.