Torremolinos to host weekend of cultural activities

Torremolinos has announced a series of cultural events that will be held at different locations in the town this weekend, including a jazz recital, a theatrical drag show and several exhibitions.

The programme will begin with Musica en los Navajas on Friday 19 August (9.30pm) with The Influence of Jazz, a recital by the Mabek Organ Trio. Entrance is free.

The farcical drag show, El Gran Hotel de las Reinas, will return to the municipal auditorium on Saturday at 9pm. The show features several outrageous drag queens who attempt to revolutionise the hotel with their overwhelming personalities. Tickets for the show cost 19 euros.

On Sunday, the Plaza de Toros will host Loco Bongo, an open-air bingo session and party that begins at 8.30pm. As well as bingo, the party will include competitions, games and music of the 80s and 90s.

Also on Sunday, the Sophie Electronic Music Festival will be held in the gardens of the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos. The event will feature some of the best international electronic music artists. The festival will continue the following weekend.

Tickets, which cost between 20 and 50 euros, can be obtained from www.sophie.es/tickets/#/events

Exhibitions

There are also several exhibitions that can be enjoyed for the remainder of the summer, including Characters of My People, 25 portraits of popular characters from Torremolinos (town hall building); Beach Days City Nights by the artist Bola Barrionuevo (Casa de los Navajas); and Desrretratos, a pop art and cubism exhibition (Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre).

