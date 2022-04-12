Cudeca signs new collection tin sponsorship agreement with Grupo Mainjobs With the deal the Cudeca Foundation will be able to put 1,200 tins into circulation. They raise an average of 40,000 euros every year and the money is used to provide care for people with cancer and other advanced-stage illnesses

Eusebio Villalón and Marisa Martín at the signing of the agreement on Monday.. / SUR

The Cudeca Foundation has signed a one-year collaboration agreement with the Grupo Mainjobs, a contract that will make the Malaga-based training services company the exclusive sponsor of the charity’s collection tins.

The agreement was signed on Monday at the hospice in Benalmádena by Eusebio Villalón, CEO of Grupo Mainjobs, and Marisa Martín, medical director of Cudeca.

Through this sponsorship, Cudeca will be able to put 1,200 tins into circulation with the aim of continuing to raise funds for its cause.

The distinctive green tins are an important fundraising tool for the foundation, but they also have a powerful social impact on the Malaga community regarding the importance of palliative care.

The tins raise an average of 40,000 euros every year and the money is used to provide care for people with cancer and other advanced-stage illnesses.

Speaking on behalf of Grupo Mainjobs, Eusebio Villalón pointed out what he described as “the great social work” carried out by Cudeca, adding, “we are proud to sign this agreement with which we help their tireless efforts”.

Marisa Martín said, “The initiative of the solidarity collection tins is only possible thanks to the work of the volunteers in charge of distributing them, as well as sponsors such as Grupo Mainjobs.”