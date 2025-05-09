Cudeca organises charity walkathon on the Costa to fund palliative care programme

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 9 May 2025, 14:11 Compartir

The annual charity walk organised by Fundación Cudeca, also known as a walkathon, returns to Benalmádena on Saturday 24 May. All the activities associated with the two routes on that day will be held in front of the Sunset Beach Club hotel. Under the slogan 'One step in solidarity to care at the end of life', the event aims to raise funds to offer free and specialised palliative care to people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as to accompany their families.

Walkers will have two options: a distance of 10 kilometres, starting at 10am, and another of five kilometres, starting at 11am. Both routes will start from Calle Torrevigía.

Zoom Presentation of the event. SUR

The walkathon will be accompanied by several recreational and cultural activities: Holi party of colours at 1pm; live music with DJ, zumba and children's games; performances by Bárbara Pereda, Quimirock and Naima Danza Oriental; and yoga and warm-up session led by sports instructors. In addition, the event will have a food stand serving paella, hot dogs and barbecue-prepared food. Attendees will get the chance to participate in a charity raffle.

Zoom

Registration costs 15 euros for adults and 7 euros for children (up to 12 years old). It includes a T-shirt, solidarity plate, bag of Holi powder (for children), water, fruit and sunscreen. Registrations can be made in advance by clicking here. It will also be possible to register on the day itself, at the starting point. Those who cannot attend can also collaborate through the 'fila cero' option, by making a donation.

Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara highlighted the "commendable" work of Cudeca and its role of solidarity in Benalmádena society during the presentation of the event.