Cudeca extends its latest fundraising campaign to cope with rising palliative care demand

The Cudeca Foundation held an event on Monday (3 February) to announce the extension of its #BeCudecaHeart campaign, an initiative that was launched last November with the aim of raising 125,000 euros to ensure that 211 more people can access palliative care in 2025. Cudeca has so far raised just over 100,000 euros of the target and it has now decided to keep the campaign running until the end of February.

Yesterday’s event was attended by Mijas councillor for social inclusion María Francisca Alarcón, the President of the Idiliq Foundation, Juan Miguel Marcos, and Dr María Luisa Martín, chief executive and medical director of the hospice.

“The support of the community is vital for us to be able to continue offering dignified and quality care to those who need it most in the last stage of their lives. That is why we are extending the campaign, so that more caring hearts can join in and make a difference,” Martín said.

Donations received in February of 50 euros or more will be entered into a draw for an exclusive gift voucher for five nights for four people in a Wyndham or Ramada resort in Tenerife or on the Costa del Sol. The draw will take place during the first 15 days of March and the foundation will announce the winner on its social media networks.

Cudeca explained that the prize is made possible thanks to the Idiliq foundation, “whose commitment to solidarity and community welfare helps to continue caring for those who need it most”.

The number of patients cared for annually by Cudeca has almost doubled in the last decade, from 1,013 to 1,902. Despite the charity’s efforts, it has not been able to cover the growing demand: by the end of 2024, it was estimated that 211 more people will require care, reaching a total of more than 2,100 patients cared for by the Benalmádena hospice.

Information about making donations can be found on www.becudecaheart.org