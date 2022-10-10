Cudeca recognises 'continued commitment' of Benalmádena library During a celebration to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day held at the new research centre on Friday, the foundation presented the library with its special recognition badge for raising more than 40,000 euros since 2010

Mayor of Benalmádena Víctor Navas and the councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, were invited to participate in a celebration to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (8 October), an event organised by Cudeca and which took place in its recently inaugurated Yusuf Hamied research centre on Friday.

The event was used by Cudeca to present the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel with the foundation’s special recognition badge for “its important and continued commitment to Cudeca”.

Since 2010, the municipal library has organised an annual book fair, which has raised more than 40,000 euros for the charity. The badge was presented to the mayor and the library’s director, Maricarmen Martín Lara.

“It fills me with great satisfaction that with this act you recognise the library for its firm commitment and constant collaboration with the foundation. The library’s team of workers and the director are an example of social commitment and humanitarian values,” Navas said.

The event was also attended by the Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo; along with Cudeca’s vice-president, Susan Hannam; medical director, Marisa Martín; and chief financial officer, Rafael Olalla among others.

Cudeca also announced the winner of its short story contest, Historias Llenas de Vida (stories full of life), which was awarded to the Malaga writer, Karola Cosme Ruiz, for her story, Sudden Childhood.

“Cudeca has transcended all boundaries and we are fortunate that its headquarters are in the municipality. It has a great future ahead due to the contributions of professionals, volunteers and the supportive citizenship that characterises our town,” Navas declared.