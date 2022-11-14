Cuban musician Chucho Valdés reveals his 'special affection' for Cudeca The 81-year-old jazz pianist was speaking in Torremolinos ahead of his concert to mark the charity's 30th anniversary, which takes place in the town on Thursday 17 November

The Cudeca Foundation held a press conference at Torremolinos town hall today Monday, 14 November to present its 30th anniversary concert, which will be performed by the Cuban pianist, Chucho Valdés.

The launch of the concert was attended by the musician, whose father, bandleader and pianist Bebo Valdés, was also a dedicated supporter of Cudeca.

The event was also attended by Cudeca representative, Ángel Krebbers, who described Chucho as an “ambassador of Cudeca”; and the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, who thanked Cudeca for choosing Torremolinos to stage the concert.

Del Cid, who recently announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, said, “This excellent association undertakes important work to look after us”.

The world-renowned jazz pianist told SUR in English that he feels “honoured” to perform for the charity because “it is such a great cause”.

“My father performed for this cause, and I felt very proud when he did it: it's super important. That is why I feel a special affection for the Cudeca Foundation. The emotion that moves me is to be part of it, to feel that you are doing something positive.

Great honour

"I think it's a great honour to be able to participate in this 30th anniversary with my music and I have explained to my musicians how important it is that we put on a good show, because the cause is close to my heart. We have to help the Cudeca Foundation continue to provide care for many more years to come,” the 81-year-old pianist said.

He went on to say that helping Cudeca “is like elevating my music to the ultimate goal of humanity, which is to help”.

“You can count on Chucho whenever, whenever, whenever and for whatever,” he declared.

Motivated and full of enthusiasm

Chucho, who began playing the piano at the age of three, said that he was excited about performing the concert because he has brought together an ensemble of musicians that are “very motivated”.

"This show fills us all with enthusiasm and we are very happy. I've never ceased to be amazed at the potential and value of music for people. What people are going to see in this show is incomparable. All the quartets I've played with throughout my career are fabulous, but the ones I'm bringing now are second to none. I'm looking forward to putting it on for everyone to enjoy,” he concluded.

The concert will take place at the municipal auditorium in Torremolinos on Thursday 17 November at 8pm. Tickets cost 22 euros and are available from www.cudeca.org.