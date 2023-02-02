Benalmádena launches free English-language creative writing workshops The Writing from the Art workshop offers a series of four sessions during February that are open to writers of all levels, but are especially designed for beginners and intermediate writers

Benalmádena town hall is offering a new creative writing workshop as a part of an initiative to accompany the current exhibition, Made in Benalmádena, by the local artist Sebastian Garcia Garrido.

The Writing from the Art workshop offers a series of four creative writing sessions in English during February in the Centro de Exposiciones, located on Avenida Antonio Machado.

The diverse artwork of Garrido's multi-faceted exhibition will be the inspiration for the writing exercises, which are free, although participants must register on the town hall’s website ( www.benalmadena.es). The artist uses wooden letterpress printing blocks to create his works of art, which he said “will demonstrate their importance as part of our shared cultural heritage and traditions”.

The workshop is open to writers of all levels, but are especially designed for beginners and intermediate writers. The courses will be run by Janet Floyer, founder of @Malaga Nights, an online platform for writers and performers; and Amy Young, who has run creative and memoir writing workshops for the U3A, as well numerous creative writing groups and book clubs, both in English and in Spanish, on the Costa del Sol.

The workshop has been designed to offer a new cultural activity to the international population of Benalmádena, as well as introducing the exposition centre to a new audience.

The workshops will be held on Wednesday 8 and 22 February, between 10am and midday; and on Wednesday 15 and Saturday 25 February, between 5pm and 7pm.