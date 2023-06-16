Costa town increases budget for management of its beaches by an extra 30% The new contract includes the continuous cleaning of the promenade, public toilets and the shore itself

Benalmádena town hall has announced that its spending on the management and maintenance of the municipality's beaches is to be increased by an additional 30 per cent. This week a new contract for the work has come into effect which the acting mayor, Víctor Navas, said will have more economic resources allocated to enable an improvement in the service, while bringing in new machinery and equipment and more staff.

This new contract includes, in addition to the continuous cleaning of the 35,000 square metres of shore located between Torrequebrada and Carvajal, the toilets and the promenade itself, as well as maintenance and painting work on the railings of the entire promenade, with the aim of beautifying the zone. It also incorporates clearing the streams that flow onto the beaches, avoiding the problem of pools of stagnant water.