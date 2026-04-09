Costa del Sol FreakCon 2026 dedicates special space to indie video games at tenth anniversary

SUR Thursday, 9 April 2026, 11:13 Share

FreakCon, the International Festival of Manga, Comics, TV Series and Video Games, is celebrating its tenth anniversary in May at the Torremolinos conference centre.

The key feature of this year's event is the introduction of the indie area - a meeting point for emerging video game developers and fans of indie video games.

The space aims to establish itself as a showcase for studios and creators seeking to give visibility to their projects in a professional environment open to the public. Zona Indie will allow attendees to discover and try out games currently in the development process, meet their creators and participate by offering firsthand feedback.

In addition, the FreakCon indie area will have a jury made up of professionals from the video game industry who will award a prize of 1,000 euros to the best video game, recognising the quality, innovation and creativity of the participating projects.

Studios, independent developers and students wishing to participate can complete their registration on the official FreakCon website.

Various public institutions and associations have collaborated to make the FreakCon Zona Indie a reality this year.