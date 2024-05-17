Costa del Sol councillors experience daily life of those who suffer from blindness

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 May 2024, 17:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

Councillors from Benalmádena town hall joined forces with members of the Malaga branch of the Spanish blind association (ONCE) on Thursday for an initiative to mark the ONCE Social Group Week, which continues until Sunday 19 May. More than 130 activities throughout the region have been organised to highlight the reality of blind people and to bring the work of the association closer to citizens, administrations, businesses and social entities.

The campaign in Benalmádena, ‘Compra a Ciegas’ (blind shopping) took place in Arroyo de la Miel, where the councillors for social welfare and citizen participation, Áurea Peralta and María Luisa Robles, were able to make a ‘blind’ purchase in a supermarket and in surrounding shops.

To do this, they were blindfolded with special glasses, and then given instructions from the association to help them to recognise notes and coins, as well as receiving basic instructions for the handling of a walking cane so they could experience the typical daily life of those who suffer from blindness.

ONCE has organised an array of activities in all eight provinces of Andalucía this week, which include blindfold football matches and other sports activities, fashion shows, workshops, talks, hiking routes and museum visits, among other things.