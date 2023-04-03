Complete renovation of iconic Torremolinos square announced The town hall said the 580,000-euro project to remodel Plaza San Miguel and Calle Santos Arcángeles will make it more accessible and inviting for locals and visitors

Torremolinos has announced the complete renovation of Plaza San Miguel and Calle Santos Arcángeles, one of the most iconic areas in the town. The town hall said the renovation plan seeks to “enhance and add value to the historic centre”, while also making it more accessible and inviting for locals and visitors.

The project has an investment of 580,000 euros and is included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy, EDUSI Avante Torremolinos, 80 per cent of which will be financed by the ERDF funds from the European Union.

The work will include the complete repaving of the area, which is dominated by San Miguel Church, along with new LED lighting, greenery and ornate street furniture.

The town hall claimed the project is “an opportunity to value one of the most charming squares in our municipality”.

The square is just a few metres from the Pimentel tower, another important piece of the town’s historical heritage. The project aims enhance this part of the town and is the first stage of a plan to renovate and improve the surrounding streets.

Plaza de San Miguel was once the artistic centre of the town and during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, it was home to a few notable artistes. One of these was English painter George John Spencer Churchill, nephew of Sir Winston Churchill, who once lived in the Molino de Rosario.