Benalmádena annouces switch on date for its Christmas lights, and it's earlier than in previous years The decorative lights, which will extend to the outskirts of the town this year, will be low-consumption and will be turned off at two in the morning to save energy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in many towns in the province of Malaga, as some, like Benalmádena, are already installing their lights and decorations.

The town hall has announced that the official switch on of the Christmas lights will take place on Thursday 1 December, which is earlier than in previous years. The council took the decision in order to be ready for the two holidays at the start of December (6 and 8) and to create a festive atmosphere for the anticipated arrival of national and international visitors.

The council has opted for a low-consumption LED lighting system which, unlike previous years when the lights were only installed on main roads, will extend to most of the neighbourhoods and the outskirts of the town.

As an extra energy saving measure, the lights, which will remain until 6 January, will be switched off at 2am each day.

The town hall said that there are still some surprises to be revealed, especially in terms of the organisation of family activities and festive shows.

In order to add to the ambience of the season, shops and businesses in the municipality are encouraged to participate in the annual competition for the best decorated windows and facades.