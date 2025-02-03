Chinese New Year festivities boost Benalmádena's bid to become European capital of Asian tourism

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 3 February 2025, 09:33 Compartir

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and councillor for tourism and foreign residents Presi Aguilera attended the celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Benalmádena over the weekend. The festivities took place in Plaza de la Mezquita, Arroyo de la Miel, and included dragon and lion dance shows and entertainment, workshops on Chinese language and culture, typical cuisine and a market offering traditional Asian products.

The event, which attracted "a spectacular crowd", began with a colourful parade from the Cercanias train station that was organised with the collaboration of the united Chinese and Spanish association.

The mayor said, "Benalmádena is a multicultural town and this activity is further proof of this. We need to promote any initiative related to this Asian country, which is fundamental for us because Benalmádena is aiming to be the European capital for Chinese tourists."

Benalmádena recently presented the preliminary project for a Spanish-Chinese friendship park, the only one of its kind in Europe, at the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid. The 15-million-euro park, which will be located next to the international cemetery in Benalmádena Pueblo, will be financed by Chinese investors. The plans include a Buddhist temple consisting of several buildings, along with a monastery and a space for meditation. There will also be a memorial garden, a space in which the urns containing the ashes of the deceased can be buried in a traditional Chinese style.