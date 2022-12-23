More than 500 already signed up for charity street race in Torremolinos on New Year's Eve Registration is free for the non-competitive event but participants are asked to donate either a toy or one kilogramme of dried food produce, to be distributed among those in danger of social exclusion

More than 500 runners have already signed up for the sixth San Silvestre street race in Torremolinos, which will take place on Saturday 31 December, but there is still time to enter.

The charity event will start from the Plaza Federico García Lorca at 11am, and the runners will embark on a three-kilometre route through the town centre and on to the finish line in Plaza La Nogalera.

The non-competitive race, which is organised by Club Atletismo Torremolinos y Club Deportivo Cuasicuarentones, attracts serious athletes from all over the province, along with fun runners who compete in fancy dress. As in previous years, a prize will be awarded for the most creative costume.

Registration is free, but participants are asked to donate either a toy, or one kilogramme of dried food produce for the Manantial Aguaviva Association, which will distribute them among those in danger of social exclusion and the needy.

The race will kick off the town’s New Year’s Eve activities, which will include an afternoon of live music supplied by local bands, The Money Makers, and Captain Vinyl.

Registration for the race can be done on the website www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es