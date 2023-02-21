Benalmádena gardens to be restored to original design They were designed by the Cesar Manrique, the architect, sculptor and painter celebrated for his inspirational work on the island of Lanzarote

Benalmádena town hall has tendered the improvement works of the Jardines de Muro, the emblematic gardens that were designed by the Cesar Manrique, the architect, sculptor and painter celebrated for his inspirational work on the island of Lanzarote.

According to the town hall, the gardens, which were opened in 1980, are in desperate need of renovation because the original aesthetics of the green space «have been lost».

The project, which was announced by the town's mayor, Víctor Navas, includes the restoration and improvement of the gardens and has an investment of 450,000 euros. The work, which will «begin shortly», will include the reactivation of the water features, the repopulation of the green areas with plants and shrubs, and the elimination of weeds and debris. It will also include the installation of 22 new street lights and the renewal of the entire electrical and water infrastructure.

«The works include the improvement of the environment, an action that seeks to recover the original sense and aesthetics of Cesar Manrique's project so that the gardens return to look as they were originally designed by the artist,» Navas explained.