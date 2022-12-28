'Unique experience' for Benalmádena mayor during visit to cave paintings at Cueva del Toro Víctor Navas visited the cave to witness first-hand the research project of the prehistoric rock art that is currently in progress

Guided by the municipal archaeologist, Itziar Merino, the Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, and the councillor for Culture, E.Pablo Centella, visited the Cueva del Toro on Tuesday to witness first-hand the research project of the prehistoric rock art located in the cave.

The project, which was given the green light by the regional government earlier this month, will be overseen by more than thirty renowned specialists in prehistoric archaeology, and will be directed by the researcher of the University of Cadiz, Diego Salvador Fernández Sánchez.

The Cueva del Toro, located at the foot of the Sierra de Mijas, was discovered in 1969, but had been left abandoned for many years until the town hall announced its plans for the study and graphic documentation of the palaeolithic art.

Navas said that descending into the cave and discovering its interior and different galleries accompanied by an “elite team of researchers” had been a “unique experience”.

“It is a source of pride that a project of this magnitude is going to be developed, which, among other things, will broaden knowledge about the history of Benalmádena”, Navas said.

The mayor explained that the town hall is working to maintain the historic sites of the municipality, as with the archaeological work already carried out on the site of Los Molinos, which he claimed “strengthens our own identity”.

“This is a very important moment for the town. It is exciting that the work we have been doing bears fruit, and even more so when we are now about to start studies that, due to the data we already have, could substantially change the history of Benalmádena,” the councillor for Culture added.