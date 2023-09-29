Calls for new Alzheimer's centre for Benalmádena and Torremolinos to meet need

Lorena Cádiz BENALMÁDENA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

An association for relatives of Alzheimer's patients (AFA) in Benalmádena and Torremolinos is calling on the authorities to help get their plans for a much-needed day centre off the ground. AFA cares for people of all ages and at any stage of the disease.

In 2010, the association received a plot of land from Benalmádena town hall and applied for funds from the Junta de Andalucía to build the centre. But the financial crisis arrived, the aid ran out and the association was left with the site, but without a single stone of the future "memory gym" being laid. Thirteen years on, the plans for an 80-place centre continues to be the dream of those who make up AFA.

There is a high demand for the facility with 33 people on the waiting list for the 35 places at its existing facility on the Plaza Mayor residential development in Arroyo de la Miel.