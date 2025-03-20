Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:47 Compartir

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena (Parque La Paloma) will host the fourth Certamen Sones (redeeming sounds) initiative on Saturday 22 March, a gathering of different marching bands that lead the processions during the Easter week festivities. Organised as part of the activities held during Lent and the lead up to Semana Santa, this event attracts marching bands from all over Andalucía.

The initiative was announced by celebrations and popular traditions councillor Yolanda Peña, who said that "the presence of so many well-known musical bands will make this a special time before Easter".

The Benalmádena bugle and drum band of the brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Redemption will participate in the event, along with bands from other municipalities in the province, and also from the provinces of Granada, Cadiz and Seville.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 3.30pm, cost ten euros.