Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Peña at the presentation of the event. SUR
Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend
What to do

Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend

Marching bands from Malaga, Granada, Seville and Cadiz will perform at the pre-Holy Week event held in the municipal auditorium on Saturday 22 March

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 16:47

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena (Parque La Paloma) will host the fourth Certamen Sones (redeeming sounds) initiative on Saturday 22 March, a gathering of different marching bands that lead the processions during the Easter week festivities. Organised as part of the activities held during Lent and the lead up to Semana Santa, this event attracts marching bands from all over Andalucía.

The initiative was announced by celebrations and popular traditions councillor Yolanda Peña, who said that "the presence of so many well-known musical bands will make this a special time before Easter".

The Benalmádena bugle and drum band of the brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Redemption will participate in the event, along with bands from other municipalities in the province, and also from the provinces of Granada, Cadiz and Seville.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 3.30pm, cost ten euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  5. 5 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast
  9. 9 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Bugle and drum bands from different Andalusian provinces march into Benalmádena this weekend