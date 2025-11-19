British man who fell down slope after being pushed by partner on Costa del Sol rushed to hospital with serious head injury

A British man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in a serious condition when he fell down a slope after allegedly being pushed by his partner during an argument in Benalmádena last week. According to sources, the young woman was arrested by Local Police at the hotel where he was staying.

The incident happened last Thursday night, when the police were alerted to a man who had fallen from a height of two metres and was unconscious. Health services also arrived at the scene and rushed the seriously injured man to the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (Clínico) in Malaga.

However, due to the seriousness of the cranioencephalic trauma, the doctors transferred him to the Regional Hospital, where he was scheduled to undergo surgery. At the moment, his condition is unknown.

For her part, the suspect - also in her 30s and from the UK - was arrested by Local Police officers after allegedly giving her partner the push that caused him to fall and leaving the scene without helping him, according to the sources. The investigation is now being handled by the National Police.