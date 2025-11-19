Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

British man who fell down slope after being pushed by partner on Costa del Sol rushed to hospital with serious head injury

The young woman, who allegedly left the scene, was arrested by Local Police officers at the accommodation where she was staying

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 11:35

A British man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in a serious condition when he fell down a slope after allegedly being pushed by his partner during an argument in Benalmádena last week. According to sources, the young woman was arrested by Local Police at the hotel where he was staying.

The incident happened last Thursday night, when the police were alerted to a man who had fallen from a height of two metres and was unconscious. Health services also arrived at the scene and rushed the seriously injured man to the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (Clínico) in Malaga.

However, due to the seriousness of the cranioencephalic trauma, the doctors transferred him to the Regional Hospital, where he was scheduled to undergo surgery. At the moment, his condition is unknown.

For her part, the suspect - also in her 30s and from the UK - was arrested by Local Police officers after allegedly giving her partner the push that caused him to fall and leaving the scene without helping him, according to the sources. The investigation is now being handled by the National Police.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate spate of burglaries by hooded gang on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Indoor surface pushes Carlos Alcaraz to the limit as Jannik Sinner retains ATP Finals title in Turin
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads
  4. 4 Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella
  5. 5 Costa del Sol choir gears up for festive fundraising performances
  6. 6 Gibraltar delegation discuss financial sanctions implementation at FCDO meeting in Miami
  7. 7 Benalmádena receives donation of historic printing house cabinet
  8. 8 Registration opens for cross-country race in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Citizens Advice Bureau launches debt-free Christmas in Gibraltar campaign
  10. 10 Ryanair fliegt ohne Papier

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish British man who fell down slope after being pushed by partner on Costa del Sol rushed to hospital with serious head injury

British man who fell down slope after being pushed by partner on Costa del Sol rushed to hospital with serious head injury