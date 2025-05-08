El Bil Bil Castle in Benalmádena to be transformed into pirate market for four days

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 8 May 2025, 17:49 Compartir

El Bil Bil Castle in Benalmádena Costa will host a pirate market from 15 to 18 May - a themed event designed with the aim of transporting visitors to a world of history and fantasy. The market will feature 35 craft, gastronomic and catering stalls, as well as a full programme of fun activities for all ages.

"A large number of people are expected, attracted by the original proposal and the thematic setting that will turn the castle into an authentic pirate bastion," said councillor for commerce Raúl Campos, who highlighted the merging of culture, leisure and local commerce in the organisation of the fair.

This pirate market will offer live music, street theatre, parades, acrobatic displays, juggling between buccaneers, archery, games of wit and fire shows. It will be open in two time slots: from 11am to 2pm and then again from 5 to 11.30pm