Bikers head into Torremolinos for major motorcycle festival this weekend

The Komando bike event runs until Sunday, with its base at the congress centre

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 13 October 2023, 15:14

Torremolinos' conference and exhibition centre will be the meeting point this weekend for lovers of everything to do with motorcycles.

From October 13 to 15, the XI Komando Bike Festival will be held at the venue.

The major brands from the motorcycle industry in Malaga and nationally will exhibit their new products at the show, while there will be a wide programme of activities with more than 20 participating clubs, exhibitions, talks and music.

There is also a camping area set aside. One euro from each registration will be donated to the AECC cancer charity, besides other support for the Cruz Roja.

