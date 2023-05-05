Bicycle initiative to promote sports values and healthy habits in Torremolinos

Sunday's event will offer a 5km route through the streets of the town to people on a bicycle, skates, scooter or skateboard with lots of prizes and the opportunity to win one of 20 bikes

Torremolinos will celebrate the 33rd bicycle and skate day initiative on Sunday (May 7), a free event that is organised by the town hall is and which open to everyone.

The event, which will begin at 10am in Plaza Blas Infante, offers participants the perfect opportunity to enjoy a morning with family or friends while embarking on a five-kilometre route through the streets of the town on a bicycle, skates, scooter or skateboard.

The event is organised as part of the town hall’s campaign to promote cycling and skating as a healthy way to travel during the summer.

As in previous editions, prizes will be awarded in several different categories, including the best fancy dress costume, the school or group with the largest participation, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle, among others.

During the fun day, which promotes sports values and healthy habits, 20 bicycles will also be raffled. The event has the collaboration of the Torremolinos Bike Route Sports Association, La Tribu Sports Club and the Torremolinos Vikings Bike Association.

Registration for the event must be made on www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es