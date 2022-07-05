Benalmádena's foreign community come together for fair in aid of the Red Cross The first edition of the new Intercultural Fair will combine gastronomic and cultural activities, along with live music, dance performances and a craft market

Benalmádena will host the first edition of its new Intercultural Fair in the Plaza de la Mezquita, Arroyo de la Miel, on Saturday 9 July in aid of the local branch of the Red Cross.

The event, which will combine gastronomic and cultural activities, along with live music, dance performances and a craft market, will have the collaboration of numerous groups that represent some of the 140 foreign nationalities that reside in the town, such as those from the UK, Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Morocco, Senegal and Ukraine.

Organised by the town hall and the Red Cross, the event will start at midday and continue until 9pm, and all funds raised will go towards the international association’s initiative to help vulnerable groups in danger of social exclusion.

“The town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, said, “There is great social cohesion in Benlamádena thanks to the solidarity and generosity of our citizens, and this event will give visibility to those that are going through difficult times”.

The President of the Benalmádena branch of the Red Cross, Francisca López, added, “We have a lot of demand for help and our resources are limited, so that is why we decided to organise this solidarity festival, the benefits of which will serve those who depend on us in Benalmádena.”