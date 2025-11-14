Benalmádena's butterfly park re-emerges as Monowa to teach us that life is precious

For over a decade, the butterfly park has been educating visitors over the importance of appreciating nature's beauty as well as its brevity

Earlier this month, the Mariposario de Benalmádena changed its name to Monowa, inspired by the Japanese phrase ‘Mono no aware’. The concept calls for us to live in the moment and appreciate life’s fleeting beauty, a philosophy that the remodelled butterfly park aims to teach.

Some of the attendees at Monowa's inauguration were José Antonio Lara, Mayor of Benalmádena; Salomé Hidalgo, provincial councillor; Presi Agulilera, tourism councillor; and Pascal Mensels, the general director of Monowa, who hosted the event.

For over a decade, the park has been a live entomological centre where beauty and science fuse to educate visitors about the natural world and its ephemeral qualities. In addition to raising environmental awareness, Monowa has collaborated with local families from Thailand, Costa Rica and regions in Africa, to support the preservation of natural habitats as well as the ethical breeding of protected species.

In Monowa, the visitor can learn something new by reading the information cards provided about the butterflies, they can also discover breeding zones and attend temporary exhibits, all of which are easily accessible.

Additionally, Monowa is more than just a conservation centre that butterflies inhabit. It also supports conservation projects around the world, such as collaborating with: Benalmádena town hall to protect the monarch butterfly and the Sociedad Entomológica de Andalucía to protect the Agrodiaetus violetae.

Other projects include the preservation of the Papilio homerus species in Jamaica, and working with la Quinta de los Molinos to rehabilitate a butterfly park in La Habana. Financially supporting these initiatives is only possible due to the revenue the long-standing butterfly park in Benalmádena makes.

Above all, the new and improved Monowa teaches us that life is short, beautiful and worthy of being protected.