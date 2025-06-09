Work on Benalmádena's new secondary school to be built over five levels to begin at end of year

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 9 June 2025, 12:39 Compartir

The construction of the long-awaited new high school in Benalmádena Pueblo will begin at the end of this year. The tender - the necessary first step along the bureaucratic process - will be made public in the "next few days". This whole process could take several months until the contract is officially awarded, after which work can start. The estimated deadline for the start of construction is at the end of the year.

The project will cost 12 million euros, double what was initially planned. If everything goes according to initial estimates, it will take around 15 months for the school to be completed, which means that it could come into service in the 2027-2028 school year, almost two decades after it was first conceived. During this long period, the municipality has continuously demanded that such an institution is built to match the increase in population and the saturation of current centres.

Built on a municipal plot located between Avenida de Retamar and Calle Muérdago, it will be the first secondary school located in Benalmádena Pueblo. The plot has a steep slope, which has given rise to a unique architectural design, the first one of its kind in Andalucía, according to the general director of the public agency for education in Andalucía, Manuel Cortés.

Five levels

The school, with a floor area of 4,800 square metres, will be constructed over five different levels, with the administrative areas, sports hall and canteen on the first levels, and the classrooms and laboratories on the upper levels.

The future school will be built with all the new bioclimatisation parameters: photovoltaic solar energy, a covered porch and pergola to create shaded areas. It will have a capacity for 500 students, with three classes per year for secondary school and two classes per year for students in the last two years.

"What was promised is fulfilled," said mayor Juan Antonio Lara, confident that "the people of Benalmádena will be proud". During the project presentation, he was accompanied by the regional minister of education, Carmen Castillo, and the regional minister of finance, Carolina España.