Tivoli, an iconic attraction on the Costa del Sol, has been closed for several years. Pedro J. Quero
Benalmádena town hall in talks with Tivoli owners about reopening the amusement park &#039;as soon as possible&#039;

Benalmádena town hall in talks with Tivoli owners about reopening the amusement park 'as soon as possible'

Council officials discussing options with Tremon Group have recognised that the Costa del Sol attraction has become outdated and «needs to be modernised and revitalised», and that could include the incorporation of a «commercial area»

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:59

Benalmádena town hall has acknowledged that it is in talks with the company that owns the Tivoli amusement park, the Tremon Group, with the aim of «reopening as soon as possible».

Town hall sources said it is recognised that the amusement park has become outdated and «needs to be modernised and revitalised», and that could include the incorporation of a «commercial area», which could be located within the park itself, or next to the car park.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, met workers of the amusement park on Monday to discuss the evolving situation. Tívoli workers are waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on their situation regarding the indebted company.

«We have some hope. If there are conversations, we hope that some understanding can be reached, and that either through the judicial route or through dialogue we can find a way out,» said Beli Nieto, one of the workers who attended the meeting.

Nieto said the workers would continue protesting at the park, which has been closed for almost three years.

Benalmádena councillor for Cleaning, Juan Olea, said that the access area to the amusement park will be improved as the surroundings look «very depressed».

