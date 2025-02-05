Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor (4r) at the cancer awareness table on Tuesday. SUR
Benalmádena town hall shows support for World Cancer Day campaign
The local branch of the Spanish AECC cancer association's 'for fairer care' campaign aims to raise awareness among the population about the fight against the disease

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 12:24

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by councillors María Luisa Robles and Aurea Peralta, participated in an initiative to mark World Cancer Day on 4 February), an international awareness campaign to raise attention and inspire action for a cancer-free future. While visiting the information table located at the Vithas Xanit international hospital, Lara said that these types of initiatives demonstrate "society's daily commitment to research and development in oncology".

Organised in collaboration with the Benalmádena branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), the 'for fairer care' campaign aims to raise awareness among the population about the fight against the disease.

Lara praised the work of the AECC, as well as the hospital for the “excellent organisation” of the initiative.

"The AECC has been promoting and increasing research for more than 50 years. One in two men, and one in three women, will have cancer in their lifetime, it is expected that by 2030 there will be a new diagnosis every two minutes, and in this context, the commitment of public administrations in any initiative that promotes research into this disease is vital,” he said.

