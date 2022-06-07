Benalmádena launches second-hand book market in aid of Cudeca The solidarity initiative will be held at the entrance to the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel and will offer a range of books “at very affordable prices”

The councillor for Culture (R) with Cudeca volunteers at the launch of the book sale in Benalmádena. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has launched the latest edition of its Solidarity Books initiative, a fundraising project that will raise money for the Cudeca Foundation.

The second-hand book sale will be held at the entrance to the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel and will offer a range of books “at very affordable prices”.

This is the first time the book market has been held since the pandemic, and the council organised this edition specially to mark the 30th anniversary of the Benalmádena-based cancer charity.

The initiative was launched with the aim of encouraging children to read books, a pastime that the town hall claims has almost been replaced by social media and gaming, and it will also include many parallel activities to promote the municipal libraries.

The initiative, which will continue until September, was inaugurated on Monday by the councillor for Culture, E. Pablo Centella; and the Cudeca communications officer, Jorge López, who said, “We are very happy this initiative returns in time to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Cudeca.”

"One of the most important bastions of culture in Benalmádena are the municipal libraries: in addition to being places to enjoy their extensive bibliographic collections, they are also authentic centres of cultural promotion and for study,” the councillor added.