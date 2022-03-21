Benalmádena town hall and Red Cross organise Spanish classes for Ukrainian refugees In addition to the housing support and the placement in schools of 15 children that have recently arrived from Ukraine, refugees will now have the chance to learn Spanish

Representatives of Benalmádena town hall visited the headquarters of the local Red Cross to discuss the latest measures to support the Ukrainian people.

In addition to the housing support that local families are currently offering, and the placement in schools of 15 children that have recently arrived in the town from the war-torn country, the council and the Red Cross have launched an initiative that will offer Spanish classes for refugees.

The councillor for General Administration, Sergio Torralvo, pointed out that the first refugees who began arriving in Benalmádena are relatives of residents of Ukrainian origin, the majority of which are children. He went on to say, “The first thing we must offer them is the knowledge of the language, which is an essential aspect to develop their daily life in our town.”

“We want to thank the Red Cross for having launched so quickly Spanish courses for refugees from Ukraine, essential for people who arrive in Benalmádena fleeing the sad situation that is occurring in their country of origin,” Torralvo said.

The President of the local branch of the Red Cross, Paqui López, added, “The town hall contacted us when people from Ukraine began to arrive. We started Spanish classes this week and we are meeting with teachers to increase the number of courses in order to cope with the great demand from refugees from Ukraine.”

The town hall’s website offers a section dedicated to information on ways to help the Ukrainian people. www.benalmadena.es