Benalmádena tenders contract for 'essential service that improves daily quality of life of elderly people'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 29 September 2025, 14:05

Benalmádena town hall has put out to tender a new contract for the provision of its municipal home help service, “an essential service that improves the daily quality of life of elderly people and those with disabilities”. The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who highlighted the importance of this support, which currently serves 440 people in the municipality.

The new contract is being tendered for a total amount of 5,056,000 euros and will run for two years, starting on 1 January 2026, with the option of a further two-year extension. Companies interested in bidding have until Monday 6 October to submit their proposals.

“The absolute commitment of this administration to a service that is vital for many of our residents and their families, as it extends a helping hand to those who, due to their health condition or advanced age, find it difficult to carry out basic tasks such as washing themselves or preparing meals,” Lara explained.

He also said that the service represents “an important source of employment in our municipality,” as it currently provides work for 110 care assistants, “most of whom are women from Benalmádena”.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta added that this is a service that covers both personal and domestic care tasks. “The ultimate goal is always to improve the quality of life and promote independence so people can remain in their usual home and family environment for as long as possible,” she said.