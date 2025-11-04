Benalmádena takes ‘another step forward’ with modernisation of its cleaning services

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:29 Share

The operational services department of Benalmádena town council has added three electric pressure washers to its fleet of cleaning vehicles. These new machines significantly reduce the amount of noise they produce while in operation, helping to cut down on noise pollution during street cleaning — particularly at night and in densely populated areas.

Cleaning councillor Juan Olea explained that each machine has a water tank capacity of 500 litres, expandable to 1,000 litres, and incorporates an electric pressure system, “which allows noise levels to be reduced to as low as 40 decibels”.

“With these new vehicles, we are taking another step forward in modernising our cleaning services and moving towards the goal of combining an essential and fundamental service for our municipality — the cleaning of streets and urban furniture — with the need to respect our residents,” Olea said.

The new pressure washers can be used to clean all types of surfaces, such as pavements, benches, litter bins and balustrades.

In addition, the town hall has recently opened a public tender for the purchase of a further three electric pressure washers, at a cost of 157,800 euros, financed with European funds through the tourism sustainability plan.

“Once the administrative process is complete and the purchase is awarded, we will have six much quieter units operating in our streets and, overall, a larger and more efficient fleet to continue improving the cleanliness of our town,” the councillor explained.