Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas lights and decorations will be installed in the three different areas of the municipality SUR
Benalmádena set to shine as this year&#039;s Christmas lights are extended to seaside areas
Christmas 2023

Benalmádena set to shine as this year's Christmas lights are extended to seaside areas

The festive decorations will be officially switched on this Friday, 24 November

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 10:54

Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the official switch on of its Christmas lights will take place this Friday 24 November in three different areas of the municipality. This year, as pointed out by councillor for celebrations Yolanda Peña, a greater number of areas in the municipality will be illuminated, with special emphasis on coastal areas.

“This year there will be Christmas lighting for the first time from Los Porches and Puerto Marina to Torremuelle. We have made a big effort to make the entire municipality shine for Christmas this year,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony will include a party in Plaza de España in Benalmádena Pueblo, which will begin around 5.30pm, while another event will be staged in Avenida Alay from 6.30pm.

At 7.30pm, the lights in Arroyo de la Miel (Plaza de la Iglesia) will be switched on by the winner of the children’s Christmas postcard contest.

Peña explained that the reason why the lights will be turned on this week is “to be on par with neighbouring municipalities”.

“We want to motivate residents and visitors to be on the street in a municipality that is prepared for Christmas. We will also enjoy an extensive program of activities so that Christmas lasts as long as possible,” she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renfe angers rail passengers by using trick to minimise train delays along the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Home sales plummet by almost 30% in Malaga, higher than across Spain as a whole
  3. 3 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  4. 4 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  5. 5 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  6. 6 Chinese investors present project to create a pilgrimage site in Benalmádena
  7. 7 These are some of Malaga's lesser-known offences which could see you slapped with a fine of up to 1,500 euros in the city
  8. 8 Spain rolls out national pilot screening programme for early detection of lung cancer
  9. 9 All eyes on Malaga as the world's best tennis players vie for 2023 Davis Cup trophy
  10. 10 Hitmen accused of murdering Marbella businessman go on trial and face life sentences

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad