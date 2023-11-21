Benalmádena set to shine as this year's Christmas lights are extended to seaside areas

Christmas lights and decorations will be installed in the three different areas of the municipality

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the official switch on of its Christmas lights will take place this Friday 24 November in three different areas of the municipality. This year, as pointed out by councillor for celebrations Yolanda Peña, a greater number of areas in the municipality will be illuminated, with special emphasis on coastal areas.

“This year there will be Christmas lighting for the first time from Los Porches and Puerto Marina to Torremuelle. We have made a big effort to make the entire municipality shine for Christmas this year,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony will include a party in Plaza de España in Benalmádena Pueblo, which will begin around 5.30pm, while another event will be staged in Avenida Alay from 6.30pm.

At 7.30pm, the lights in Arroyo de la Miel (Plaza de la Iglesia) will be switched on by the winner of the children’s Christmas postcard contest.

Peña explained that the reason why the lights will be turned on this week is “to be on par with neighbouring municipalities”.

“We want to motivate residents and visitors to be on the street in a municipality that is prepared for Christmas. We will also enjoy an extensive program of activities so that Christmas lasts as long as possible,” she added.