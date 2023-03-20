Benalmádena schoolchildren take part in climate change awareness initiative Organised by the town hall, it involved the planting of more than 40 trees and 120 different plants and shrubs in the town’s new Ibn al-Baytar Park

A group of children from the Maravillas primary school in Benalmádena participated in an educational project to raise awareness against climate change last week. Organised by the department of Environment of the town hall, the initiative involved the planting of more than 40 trees and 120 different plants and shrubs in the town’s new Ibn al-Baytar Park.

Councillor for the Environment, Joaquín Villazón, explained that the educational project aims to raise awareness among youngsters and provide them with information on the importance of collaborating in environmental volunteer actions, and the ecosystem benefits provided by urban trees.

“Being one of the strategic lines of the Municipal Climate Change Plan, this educational activity consists of the planting of trees to increase vegetation cover in urban areas like the Parque Ibn al-Baytar,” Villazón said.

Among the species planted by the children were mulberry, cork and holm oaks, black poplar, cypresses, carob trees and stone pine.

“With these environmental awareness activities, we try to carry out social and educational work that contributes to improving urban environments and, therefore, the quality of life of our citizens,” Villazón added.