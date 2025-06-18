Benalmádena resolves municipal cleaning staff's wage inequality issue after 'years of struggle'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 14:27 Compartir

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by the CEO of the public company Provise Benamiel SL, José Miguel Muriel, announced that an agreement has been reached and signed to resolve the issue of wage inequality affecting the cleaning staff of the municipal company - mostly women - who have been fighting to receive their productivity bonuses since the service was municipalised in 2019.

"After years of struggle and neglect by the previous administration, the town hall has negotiated a new agreement that establishes an equal performance measurement system," the mayor said.

The agreement, which will come into effect on 1 July, ensures that all Provise cleaning staff will have the same rights and benefits as their colleagues.

“This is a government that fulfils its commitments and is dedicated to social issues and equality. The resolution of this issue is an important step toward justice and equality for all Provise workers," Lara added.

As for the details of the agreement, it stands out for establishing a performance measurement system based on equal principles that do not depend on the diversity of job positions. “It will be the same system for the entire company, avoiding systems that harbour underlying discrimination," the agreement states.

Accordingly, workers with part-time contracts will receive a proportional share of the productivity bonus based on their actual working hours. Regarding unpaid amounts owed to workers, the agreement stipulates that these should be distributed monthly among those who are entitled to 100 per cent of the productivity bonus.