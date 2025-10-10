Benalmádena renovates Carvajal beach area

José Carlos García Benalmádena Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:28 Share

Benalmádena town hall has recently undertaken a series of improvements around Carvajal beach, which have transformed its appearance and expanded its services. Among the work was the removal of the old wooden walkways and their replacement with new concrete ones. These concrete paths have also been installed at other points along the coast to facilitate walking along the beach. In addition, a small wooden bridge has been installed over the stream that flows into the beach.

The installation of planters and wooden kerbs has "considerably" beautified the area. Also this year, the beach was equipped with facilities for people with reduced mobility. Sports equipment has also been added in recent months, while the car park has been motified to include spaces for people with disabilities.

A 'total transformation' and a 'major' project to start

Councillor for beaches Presi Aguilera said that, although "all of Benalmádena's beaches have undergone big changes in recent months", Carvajal stands out after "a total transformation". In addition, she said that her department is planning another "major" project: the first section of the Senda Litoral in Benalmádena, work on which will begin soon. The local section of the seaside path will start from El Califato beach bar and finish at the Gecko beach bar.