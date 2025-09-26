Benalmádena to recognise role of senior citizens who are 'at heart of the town'

The event, which has the support of the local Alzheimer’s association, AFAB, was announced earlier this week.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:42 Share

Benalmádena town hall has organised a series of activities as part of its "seniors’ week", an established event in the municipality which this year will take place from 29 September to 5 October. The schedule includes activities designed to recognise the active and vital role of older people in the social, cultural and community life of the town.

The event, which has the support of the local Alzheimer’s association, AFAB, was announced on Wednesday by councillor María Luisa Robles Salas and representatives from the municipal active participation centres. “Older people are the heart of this municipality. With this programme we want to give back a little of all they have given us, and continue building a town where ageing with dignity, participation and joy is a reality,” highlighted councillor María Luisa Robles during her speech.

The week will begin on Monday 29 September at 10am at the Casa de la Cultura with the opening of an art exhibition by artist Sebastián Galán, which will remain open throughout the week. This will be followed by the official presentation of the events, along with a tribute to seniors from the participating centres, recognising their “life paths, community commitment and social legacy”.

The week includes a series of informative talks, such as ‘seniors safe and connected’, organised by the National Police’s citizen participation unit, which focuses on fraud prevention, safe use of technology and the promotion of digital wellbeing.

Other activities include a poetry workshop at the Casa de Cultura on Tuesday at 11am; a day of physical activity in Plaza de la Mezquita on Wednesday at 10am; and a fashion show in the CPA Anica Torres centre on Friday at 7.30pm.

The week will conclude on Sunday 5 October at 11am with a visit to the Arte Cofrade Holy Week exhibition at the Benalmádena exhibition centre.