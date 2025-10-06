Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag Around 300 people reaffirmed their commitment to Spain and symbolised their love for their country during the ceremony in Arroyo de la Miel involving some 200 legionnaires from a Ronda regiment

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 6 October 2025, 09:13 Share

Plaza Adolfo Suárez in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, hosted the civil oath of allegiance to the Spanish flag on Saturday 4 October, a ceremony during which around 300 people reaffirmed their commitment to Spain and symbolised their love for their country.

Approximately 200 male and female legionnaires from the Alejandro Farnesio regiment of Ronda, which, in August, was awarded for its work during last year's Dana flooding disaster, took part in the ceremony. It was also attended by numerous civil and military authorities, as well as around 20 social groups and a large crowd of spectators.

The arrival of the Christ of the Redemption accompanied by the legion’s military band was one of the highlights of the ceremony, while one of the most moving moments of the day was the ‘tribute to the fallen’, which was presided over by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.