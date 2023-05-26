Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena Local Police were alerted by a local resident. SUR
Benalmádena police recover stolen street cat shelter from Torremolinos pet shop

The town hall installed more than 100 shelters for the feral felines in various parts of the municipality in March at a cost of more than 32,000 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 26 May 2023, 15:52

Local Police officers in Benalmádena have recovered one of the three feral cat shelters that were stolen from public areas in the town last month.

The shelters were some of more than 100 that the town hall installed in various parts of the municipality in March at a cost of more than 32,000 euros.

The authorities were alerted by a resident who reported seeing what he believed was one of the missing shelters in a pet shop in Torremolinos.

Local Police in Benalmádena alerted their counterparts in Torremolinos, and after an inspection of the premises, the officers confirmed that it was one of the ones that had been stolen.

Police have launched an inquiry and the incident has been reported to the local magistrates.

The shelters were installed at the proposal of the Animalist Group of Benalmádena (GAB), an association that has been caring for the feral cat colonies in the town for several years.

