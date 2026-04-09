Benalmádena police officer faces 24 years in prison for alleged abuse of three underage nieces

Irene Quirante Thursday, 9 April 2026, 10:12 Share

A Local Police officer in Benalmádena in Malaga province faces a 24-year prison sentence for the alleged repeated sexual abuse of three of his nieces while they were minors.

According to the prosecution, the defendant used his position as uncle to offer to babysit the girls and carry out the assaults when he was alone with them.

The prosecutor's account states that these behaviours continued for years in the case of the eldest victim. The abuse reportedly started in 2011, when she was seven years old. According to the prosecution, the uncle would touch her inappropriately, pretending it was a game.

To make sure she wouldn't tell anyone, the defendant would use manipulation and tell her that, if anything happened, "it would be her fault". The little girl kept the secret for years, during which time the defendant allegedly maintained the abuse while trying to buy her silence by showering her with gifts and taking her to the cinema. The abuse reportedly stopped when the girl was 12.

The indictment states that the defendant repeated the same behaviours years later with the girl's younger sister. The events reportedly began in the winter of 2020, when the second victim was ten years old. On this occasion, the defendant allegedly coerced her by telling her that if she told anyone, he would hurt her. The girl allegedly suffered abuse on at least five occasions until she told her parents what had happened in 2021.

That same year, in June 2021, the suspect allegedly also abused a third niece, who was nine years old. As in the previous cases, the prosecution states that he asked her not to say anything because it was "a secret", but the girl ended up confessing to her mother.

Psychological impact and PTSD

The prosecution states that these events had a significant impact on the girls' development. In the case of the first victim, the account notes that she suffered serious consequences and emotional wounds that have affected the normal development of her childhood and adolescence, as well as her personality and sexuality.

It points out that her daily life and relationships have been shaped by fear and mistrust. Similarly, it says that the other two girls also required specialised psychological therapy and treatment for post-traumatic stress.

The prosecution is requesting a six-year prison sentence for the continued crime of sexual abuse of the first niece. For the other two victims, applying the most favourable legal provisions in force at the time of the offences, it is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for one of them and a six-year sentence for the other: 24 years in total, as well as restraining orders of between ten and 15 years and compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The defence maintains the defendant's innocence and states that the accusation stems from a financial motive related to a family business and a debt. The defendant has always denied any involvement in these events. Those close to him also claim to possess "numerous pieces of evidence" to prove his version of events in court, which, they insist, is where these matters should be resolved.