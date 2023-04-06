Benalmadena official faces 12 years in prison over alleged irregularities in awarding of public works contracts He is accused of falsifying up to 74 contracts costing the Town Hall hundreds of thousands of euros.

Malaga's Public Prosecutor's Office wants 12 years in prison and 25 years of disqualification for a Benalmadena town hall worker who is accused of alleged irregularities in the awarding of numerous public works contracts.

The defendant, who worked between 2008 and 2011 in the department of urban planning, who is accused of falsifying 74 contracts will have to answer for the alleged crimes of prevarication and embezzlement of public funds in the Provincial Court. Two urban developers were also summoned as defendants.

According to Public Prosecutor Office records accessed by SUR, the individual was in charge of conducting technical assessments in the public works award processes and ensuring that they were carried out in accordance with the projects.

He is accused of taking advantage of his position to favour the splitting of public works on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2011.

Due to these works costing less than 50,000 euros, they were susceptible to contracting, and he could select the contractor himself without the need for a public tender.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, there was an irregular division of contracts, which in most cases benefited the same businessman, who is also being investigated in this case.

The alleged falsifying of up to 74 contracts, which were improperly paid, cost the Benalmadena Town Hall 260,578 euros. More invoices which were over-priced, or invoices for work not carried out, also cost the council some 374,797 euros.

In addition to prison, the defendants have also been asked to compensate the Benalmadena Town Hall to the tune of more than 635,000 euros.