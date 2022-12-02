Benalmádena mayor takes to the streets to hand out free Christmas plants The initiative is part of the town hall’s annual Christmas campaign to bring a festive feel to the streets and squares of Arroyo de la Miel

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, along with several councillors, were out on the streets of Arroyo de la Miel on Wednesday (30 November) to distribute more than 2,000 poinsettias among residents and business owners in the town.

The initiative, which is part of the council’s annual Christmas campaign to bring a festive feel to the streets and squares of the town, is aimed at shops, cafes and restaurants to help them decorate their windows and facades, while local residents are asked to display the typical Christmas plant on their balconies.

The council has already installed thousands of lights and an array of decorations and Christmas trees throughout most of the neighbourhoods and the outskirts of the town.

“Once again, this initiative is added to the Christmas decoration of the streets and the various events and activities that we have organised to recover Christmas after the hardest years of the pandemic,” the mayor said.

The initiative coincides with the town hall’s annual prize competition for the best decorated shop windows and facades.