Lara and Peralta during the meeting with Afesol president Cristian González. SUR
Health

Benalmádena mayor shows 'firm commitment' to people with mental health related problems

During a visit to the headquarters of Afesol Costa del Sol, Juan Antonio Lara stressed the need for “institutions and associations to be involved in prevention and education so that mental health receives the importance it deserves in our society”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:22

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara and social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta visited the headquarters of the association for families and people with mental illness, Afesol Costa del Sol, on Thursday. Lara attended a meeting with the president of the organisation, Cristian González, to discuss the town hall’s future support of the association, which was founded in September 1999.

The mayor highlighted his council’s “firm commitment” to supporting individuals and families facing mental health related problems. He also stressed the need for “institutions and associations to be involved in prevention and education so that mental health receives the importance it deserves in our society”.

Afesol is a non-profit organisation that promotes the adoption of all measures that contribute to improving the quality of life of people with mental illness and their loved ones.

