Benalmádena mayor praises finished street renovations in Arroyo del Miel

The local council has completed the refurbishment of the Avenida Gamonal area in the Arroyo de la Miel district of Benalmádena. According to Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, it is "one of the most ambitious projects" of his term in office, involving "transforming an area with half a century of history, which countless residents and tourists pass through every day".

The renovation was completed after a year of work. Construction began in November 2024 and was originally scheduled to finish by 19 May, but it was not completed until this week, doubling the planned deadline. This delay breached two extensions granted to the contractors by the council, the last of which extended the deadline to 29 August.

"It has been months of hard work that have modernised a landmark area of our municipality, which had serious deficiencies," said the mayor. He explained that the lighting and drains were renovated, trees and palm trees were transplanted, and, most importantly, more space was created for pedestrians by widening the pavements.

The work included not only Avenida Gamonal but also adjacent streets. "Gamonal is now a safer and more accessible area, a pleasant place that encourages people to stroll and, therefore, boosts trade and business," emphasised the mayor, who also noted that the council had supported street-level shops and businesses affected by the construction.