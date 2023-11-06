Benalmádena mayor embroiled in signed flags controversy Opposition councillors have insisted that Juan Antonio Lara, who has been personally signing municipal flags given as gifts to triumphant local athletes, should “not scribble on a symbol that belongs to everyone”

The ruling PP council in Benalmádena has come under criticism for handing out signed municipal flags as gifts, a gesture offered mainly to triumphant local athletes. Opposition councillors have insisted that the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who has been personally signing the flags, should “not scribble on a symbol that belongs to everyone”.

The mayor has been accused of “vulgarising” and “defiling” an institutional symbol by former socialist mayor Víctor Navas.

“It is appropriate to award flags to local citizens with sporting, cultural or social successes, but not the discretionary distribution of flags with the mayor's signature,” Navas said.

The PSOE demanded regulations regarding the use of the flag, a proposal that gained the support of all opposition groups (Izquierda Unida-Podemos and Vox), but was rejected by the PP and therefore dismissed.

Councillor for Sports, Jesica Trujillo, said that the issue had been raised and reviewed by the municipal secretary, and she insisted that the PSOE should “take the matter to the courts, if you don't have anything better to do.”

The IU-Podemos spokesperson, Enrique Pablo Centella, said, “It looks very bad for a mayor to sign a flag like a painter or an author would sign their work.”

Lara was also criticised for the requisition of new flags after the council put out to tender a contract worth almost 50,000 euros, given the “deterioration of the different flags installed in our municipality”.

Trujillo defended the need for new flags to replace those of different public buildings because “when we took over, we found that they looked like rags”.