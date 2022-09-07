Underpass to Benalmádena marina closed to traffic from Thursday 8 September The remodelling of Avenida Alay, which connects the Avenida Antonio Machado with the Puerto Deportivo, will begin on Tuesday 13 September

As part of the reconstruction of the main coastal road between Plaza Sol y Mar and Avenida de Las Palmeras in Benalmádena Costa, the town hall has announced that the underpass on Avenida Alay will be closed to traffic from Thursday 8 September.

The remodelling of the the avenue, which connects the Avenida Antonio Machado with the Puerto Deportivo, will begin on Tuesday 13 September and the works could cause considerable delays for traffic leaving Benalmádena in the Torremolinos direction.

In order to ease traffic congestion, drivers are advised to access the marina via an alternative route along the Avenida del Mar.

Councillor for Roads and Works, Joaquín Villazón, said, “The reason for proceeding with these diversions is to start the remodelling works as soon as possible in order to guarantee that they are completed for the summer season of 2023.”

The work is part of the Urban Strategy for Sustainable Development (EDUSI) of Benalmádena, which includes the remodelling of Avenida Antonio Machado. This will involve a broad framework of actions developed with funding from the EU (10 million euros) and the town hall (2.5 million) with the aim of modernising and improving Benalmádena Costa to recover its economic, social and tourist prominence.

The new project will include the installation of wider pavements, leisure facilities and will facilitate parking and pedestrian access, which the mayor described earlier this year as the “greatest economic investment the area has undergone in the last few decades”