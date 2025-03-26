Benalmádena launches major tree pruning campaign to 'improve health' and reduce risk of storm damage

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 08:07 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced the start of a major tree pruning campaign, "in accordance with technical criteria", to improve "the health of all trees" in the municipality.

According to environment councillor Juan Olea, the work is intended to prevent the proliferation of diseases, such as necrosis. In addition, by pruning, the municipality aims to prevent significant damage in the event of weather phenomena such as high winds or heavy rain.

Pruning is currently being carried out in Avenida Gamonal, Avenida del Cosmos, Calle Las Flores, Inmaculada Concepción, Medina Azahara, Blas Infante, Avenida Andalucía, Argonautas, Plaza de La Tribuna, Parra and El Chorrillo.

Opposition

However, there has been some opposition from the PSOE socialist party about the conservative-led municipal action. PSOE members have stated that "in just fifteen days of February, the local government has decreed the felling of 60 trees on private plots in the municipality. This is unheard of in Benalmádena. Not to mention the felling of trees in public spaces".