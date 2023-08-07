Benalmádena launches 'ambitious' 24-hour furniture collection service Councillor Juan Olea explained that the collection of unwanted furniture left in the street will no longer be limited to fixed times

Benalmádena town hall has launched an “ambitious” project to collect discarded furniture from the street with the aim of “putting an end to the continuing problem”.

The initiative was announced by councillor for cleaning and urban waste Juan Olea, who explained that the collection of the furniture will no longer be confined to fixed times: instead, it will now be a 24-hour service “so that Benalmádena truly shines and shows its best image”.

“We took over the local government a month ago and we were very tired of seeing abandoned furniture in many corners of the municipality. For this reason, an urgent solution had to be found. With this measure we are going to give our municipality a greater sense of cleanliness and care. We live from tourism and the expansion of this collection service is a fundamental investment for the benefit of all,” he said.